Walz, Nicholas George

LAKEVILLE, Canada - Nicholas George Walz, 51, son of John and Margaret Walz of Columbus, Wis., passed away on July 16, 2020 at The Moncton Hospital in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
Nick was born in Pensacola, Fla. on Sept. 16, 1968. He grew up in Milwaukee and then Stanley, Wis.
After graduation from Stanley-Boyd High School, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard, stationed in Bangor Maine, serving 32 years as a helicopter pilot, achieving rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. He was deployed to the Middle East on several occasions. He also fought wild fires in western Canada during the summer months for 10 years. His love of flying included both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.
A Roman Catholic of deep faith, Nick was devoted to Jesus Christ and His Mother Mary. Upon retiring from the army Nick and his family moved to a farm in Lakeville, New Brunswick, where he spent his time enjoying working with his many tractors and animals. He was also an avid model train enthusiast, spending many hours creating train layouts.
His family came first in his life, and he will be sadly missed by his wife, Delena (Cory), and children Michael (Monica), Simone, Amelia, and Georgia. He is preceded in death by his first wife Lisa (Murphy) Walz and an infant son Nicholas George Walz.
Nick is survived by his parents John and Margaret, brothers John(Dawn) Walz, Joseph (Stacy) Walz, Lucas (Jennifer) Walz, Paul (Jennifer) Walz as well as sisters Katrina (Martin) Ederer, Rebecca (Gregory) Kirchberg, Elizabeth (Peter) Larson, and Virginia (Christopher) Salzman, 51 nieces and nephews, eight great nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m.
