Walz, Stanley Charles

Stan was a founding member of the Divine Savior United Methodist Church (now Wellspring) in Madison. Stan and the family were involved with church fellowship, camping, and the Model A Restorers Club. In 1979 Stan and Lynn purchased the Cascade Mountain Road Motel in Portage. When Stan retired in 1990, they sold the motel and began many busy adventures. They were active members of the Model A Restorers Club, National Mustang Club of America, and the Badgerland Antique Auto Club. They belonged to several genealogy groups across the state. They enjoyed traveling across the country (visiting family and friends all along the way), and a return to Hawaii in 2002. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2005. Lynn passed away in 2006 after a brief illness. Stan turned to writing after her passing, in addition to remaining active in the many groups and clubs. He wrote to ease his grief and joined the Unique Singles group in Portage to navigate this new stage of life. He published a book on family history in 2016. He continued working on two additional books about his dealings with grief and his teaching career.