Wampler, Anna

WISCONSIN DELLS - Anna Wampler, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, June 4, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Dells.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11 at 12 noon at the BIG SPRING CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH in Big Spring, Wis., with the Rev. Robert Hetzel officiating. Burial will be at Davis Corners Cemetery. Visitation will be held at BIG SPRING CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon.

Anna was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Jackson Township, Adams County, Wis., the daughter of Bernard Sr. and Agatha (Larson) Bonnett. She graduated from Westfield High School.

In October of 1956 she married Edwin Wampler at the Davis Corners United Methodist Church. Anna was a 4-H Leader, enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, fishing, playing cards with the neighbors and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a school bus driver for many years and also teamed up with her husband, Ed, in the semi and drove across the country until their retirement in 2005.