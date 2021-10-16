Wandry, Betty Jane

MERRIMAC - Betty Jane Wandry, age 93, of Merrimac, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Betty was born the youngest daughter of Ernest and Edith Edwards. She was united in marriage to Henry L. Wandry on May 6, 1946. Betty was a member of the Merrimac Methodist Church and Ladies Aid.
As a child, Betty and her family moved to and farmed in Rio, Wis., where she attended school. When she was 14, the Edwards family moved to Portage, Wis., and Betty, after a year of high school, needed to help her family and left school soon before her 16th birthday. Soon after, Betty went to work at the Portage Shoe Factory. At age 16, Betty met Henry and after the two began dating, Henry's parents planned to move to Merrimac. Henry and Betty then decided to get married rather than be separated from each other. Together they loved to travel and see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by six children, Loreli (Gary) Richter of Muscoda, Sandy (Mervin) Horstman of Baraboo, Darlene (Richard) Dilley of Merrimac, Robert (Jane) Wandry of Merrimac, Susan Kasemodel of Sauk City and Cheryl Wandry of Merrimac; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Ernest and Edith Edwards; her brothers, Emery (Mary) and Earl (Edith); sisters, Lizzie (George) Sauer, Marie (Gene) Broesch, and Sarah Edwards; niece, Lillian Norris; and son-in-law, Lee Kasemodel.
Betty's family is having a private service, with family only attending.
Online condolences may be made at hoovesonfuneralhomes.com.
