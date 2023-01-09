Dec. 5, 1954—Dec. 26, 2022

FOX LAKE—Wane A. Stankiewicz, age 68 of Fox Lake, went to the other side Monday, December 26, 2022. He is now completing his bucket list of learning to play electric guitar and playing rifts with Jimi Hendrix. Wane was born in Columbus WI December 5, 1954 to William and Betty (Glaser) Stankiewicz. They then moved to Chicago where Wane lived until he was 15 years old. They returned to WI to live in Cambria and then Poynette where he graduated in 1972. After graduation, his family moved to Rio.

Wane met Teri while living in Rio. They became best friends and then were married at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio WI. Wane and Teri have been married for 46 wonderful years. Everyone said that it wouldn’t last when they were married, but boy were they wrong. Wane and Teri have 2 wonderful children and 3 grandchildren. Wane loved his family and would go above and beyond to help in any way possible.

He worked in the canning industry for 44 years. He first started at Fall River Canning then Friday Canning followed by Chiquita Foods all in Cambria. Then he went to Ripon WI where he worked for Seneca Foods. He was thinking about retiring this year, but wasn’t sure. Wane was a kind and goodhearted man that would help anyone who asked. He would stop what he was doing and go help them. Wane was adventurous and spontaneous. At the mere mention of doing something or going somewhere, he would say let’s go without giving it a second thought.

Wane loved to do car shopping. He didn’t like looking online. He would drive to many different counties and dealerships. Our joke was that they probably knew him by name at the dealerships and asked what he wanted to test drive that day. Wane could fix almost anything that he put his mind to. He usually had a lot of spare parts when he finished working on something, but it still always worked. We never saw him read a product manual. He was our out of the box thinker. Wane will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Wane is survived by his wife, Teri; his daughter, Tiffany of Milwaukee; his son, Phillip of Fox Lake; three grandchildren: Brianna, Brenden, Brycen of Milwaukee; brothers: David (Karen) Stankiewicz of Madison, Mark (Crystal) of Ohio; sisters: Cheryl Stankiewicz, Teri Small, Sandy Stankiewicz-Nyquist of Rio; mother, Betty Stankiewicz of Rio; mother-in-law, Beverly Stankiewicz of Rio.

He is further survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William Stankiewicz; his brothers Billy and Dale Stankiewicz; his nephews, Cory Stankiewicz, Richard Gurda; his uncle, Jerome Stankiewicz; and his beloved dog, Penelope (devil dog).

A Memorial Service celebrating Wane’s life will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11 AM at the Fox Lake Community Center with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.