Wanta, Joan A.

WEST BEND—Joan Angeline Wanta (nee Welch), age 88 years, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at home. She was born on Nov. 6, 1932, in Beaver Dam, to Irving and Gertrude (nee Bukowski) Welch. Joan married Ted H. Wanta on Sept. 28, 1963, in Beaver Dam. The couple eventually moved to Milwaukee and then settled in West Bend where they lived for over 50 years. Joan was employed at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam, then worked at Kohl’s department store in West Bend for 20 years.

Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother and a loving wife for 56 years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. Priceless memories were made at Lake Puckaway for numerous summers.

Joan is survived by her children, Debra (Peter) Oberg, Linda Starr (Tim Giese) and Susan Sciachitano (Jay); grandchildren, Megan Starr, Luke Oberg and Bella Sciachitano; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; brother, George Welch; and many other beloved family members.