Wanta, Joan A.

WEST BEND—Joan Angeline Wanta (nee Welch), age 88 years, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at home. She was born on Nov. 6, 1932, in Beaver Dam, to Irving and Gertrude (nee Bukowski) Welch. Joan married Ted H. Wanta on Sept. 28, 1963, in Beaver Dam. The couple eventually moved to Milwaukee and then settled in West Bend where they lived for over 50 years. Joan was employed at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam, then worked at Kohl’s department store in West Bend for 20 years.
Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother and a loving wife for 56 years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. Priceless memories were made at Lake Puckaway for numerous summers.
Joan is survived by her children, Debra (Peter) Oberg, Linda Starr (Tim Giese) and Susan Sciachitano (Jay); grandchildren, Megan Starr, Luke Oberg and Bella Sciachitano; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; brother, George Welch; and many other beloved family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16 at ST. FRANCES CABRINI CATHOLIC CHURCH (1025 S 7th Ave., West Bend) with Father Carlos Londono presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 3 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Interment will take place at ST. KATHERINE CEMETERY, N6791 County Road G, in Beaver Dam, on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Pretty in pink is how she will be remembered by all. We would like to thank Kim and Lisa and all the other wonderful people who took care of and loved her dearly.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
