Wapneski, Joseph N. Jr.

Joe was born in Beaver Dam on July 21, 1927, the son of Agnes (Krezinski) and Joseph N. Wapneski, Sr. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. On June 10, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marie Sadowski at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Joe worked at Kirsch Foundry for over 20 years and was a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service in Beaver Dam for several years. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan, and he enjoyed attending flea markets with his wife. In his free time, Joe liked fishing and gardening, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.