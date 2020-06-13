Wapneski, Joseph N. Jr.

BEAVER DAM - Joseph “Joe” N. Wapneski, Jr. age 92 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.
Joe was born in Beaver Dam on July 21, 1927, the son of Agnes (Krezinski) and Joseph N. Wapneski, Sr. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. On June 10, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marie Sadowski at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Joe worked at Kirsch Foundry for over 20 years and was a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service in Beaver Dam for several years. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan, and he enjoyed attending flea markets with his wife. In his free time, Joe liked fishing and gardening, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his children, Tom (Patti) Wapneski of Beaver Dam, Susan (Jerry) Inman of Idaho, Michael Wapneski of Beaver Dam, David Wapneski of Platteville, and Victoria (Lee) Wiersma of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Shelley, Tracey, TJ, Joe, Jenny, Nicholas, Molly, and Benjamin; 17 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters-in-law, Darlene Zimmerman, Audrey Sadowski, and Sandy Sadowski; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie in 2016; sisters, Marie and Francis; brothers, James and Robert; and other relatives.
Visitation for Joe will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 305 Green St., Fox Lake from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Fr. John Radetski as Celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam. There will be limited seating during the mass; please follow social distancing guidelines.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
