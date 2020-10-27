Ward, Alice Ann (Carner)

WISCONSIN DELLS - It is with heavy hearts that the Ward family announces the passing of Alice Ann (Carner) Ward on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A private Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be limited to Alice's immediate family. There will be a Celebration of Life event held in the Spring of 2021, when allowed.

Alice Ann Carner was born in 1938 in Rockford, Ill. She spent her time working for her grandmother at her restaurant and saved all of her money to buy her very first Jeep. The tradition of loving Jeeps has been passed down through generations, as many of her grandkids have also owned and loved Jeeps. She also loved to spend time golfing with her girlfriends and played volleyball as a kid.