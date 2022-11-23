April 14, 1926—Nov. 21, 2022

Ward Paul Woltman went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2022, at the age of 96.

He was born in Lebanon, WI on April 14, 1926, to the late Paul William Woltman and Frances Woltman (nee Braunschweig). He grew up in Oak Grove, WI and married his precious bride Lucille (nee Ziwisky) of Reeseville, WI on August 14, 1954.

Ward graduated from Juneau High School in 1944, where he was a decorated athlete and scholar. He loved sports and played softball until the age of 57.

He was drafted in July of 1944 and proudly served in the infantry of the US Army during World War II in the Philippines and Japan, until his discharge in August 1946. Ward took over his family’s Oak Grove dairy farm and became a mason/bricklayer as well in the 1950’s. He transitioned the farm to his son Randy in 1979, and “Lefty” continued the masonry work until around 80 years old.

He worked hard and played hard. He loved to play cards, go bowling, and catch panfish, all of which he did well into his nineties. He was a huge promoter of bowling and served as secretary and squad sponsor for many years. His competitive nature lasted into his last week, something he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

Ward was a strong man of faith and an incredibly generous person who helped anyone in need. He routinely shared his almost daily catch of fish with friends, family, and even strangers. If you knew Ward, you loved Ward, and his passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and community.

He leaves behind four children: Randal (Helen Hull) Woltman, Brenda (Wayne) Breitbarth, Bryan (Sue) Woltman, and David (Lori) Woltman; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ron (Pat) Ziwisky; as well as nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, in 2010, his parents, and brother Carl.

Visitation for Ward will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oak Grove from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Hella officiating. Military honors will immediately follow the service at the church, along with a time of fellowship at the church. A private burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorials in Ward’s name can be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, N5180 County Road A, Juneau, WI 53039 or to a charity of your choice.

Ward’s family would like to thank the Pastors for their visits and prayers and the staff at Eagles Wings and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam for their exceptional care and compassion.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.