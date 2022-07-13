March 8, 1938—July 11, 2022

WAUPUN—Warren “Bud” Vande Zande, 84, of Waupun, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Christian Homestead.

Bud was born March 8, 1938, the son of Elmer and Anes (Duven) Vande Zande. On October 24, 1958 he married Kay Henker and they resided in the Waupun area for most of their married lives.

In his early years, Bud farmed and later managed the Brandon Feed Mill. In 1976 he purchased Vande Zande Oil Company and ran the business until he retired in 2000. He and Kay then moved to their home in Rhinelander where he loved to fish and spend time on the lake. They moved back to the area in 2007.

Bud enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes in his younger years. He also had a love for golf and served on the Board at the Rock River Country Club. He was on the Board of Diverse Options, an adult living home and community service center that helps special needs adults become better equipped for society.

He was active in the Alto Reformed Church where he taught Sunday School, was Superintendent of Sunday School, sang in the Men’s Chorus and served as a Deacon. He loved going to his grandchildren’s sporting and school events. He was an avid supporter and fan of Waupun Legion Post 210 Baseball and spent many hours at the ball diamonds.

Bud is survived by his wife Kay of 63 years; his children: Michael Vande Zande of Ripon, Amy (Gary) Sadoff of Fond du Lac, Pam (Scott) Gerritson, Peggy (Wally) Klug, and Jason (Kristy) Vande Zande, all of Waupun; his grandchildren: Lindsay (Matt) Slaggie, Michael (Dayne) Wells, Ryan Gerritson, Olivia Gerritson, Mackenzie Klug, Sydney Klug, Payton Vande Zande, and Brynn Vande Zande; and three great-grandchildren: Lila, Mia, and Camilla Slaggie. He is further survived by his brother Keith Vande Zande; sisters: Velma Seidl, Delores Vande Kolk, Elaine (Bob) Veenhuis, and Judy Vernon; brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Erwin, Mike, and Kent Vande Zande; sisters: Sylvia Schouten, Ellen Sommers, Laverne Henslin, and Inez Bronkhorst; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services for Bud Vande Zande will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Doug Shotsky officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Diverse Options, Inc. and earmark the donation to residential services, PO Box 449, Ripon, WI 54971. www.diverseoptions.org.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.