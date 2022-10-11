Warren Foulk

Warren R. “Tiny” Foulk passed from this life peacefully at home on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Warren is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Devona “Bonnie” Foulk; his children: Warren, Jr. (Sandy Smith) of MA, Thomas, and Timothy (Nancy) of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Aaron Foulk (Juleah Cox) of Juneau WI, Tyler (Lauryn) Foulk of Manitowoc WI, Kayla Foulk (Colton Hahn) of Verona WI, Taylor Foulk of Beaver Dam, Tabitha, Violet, Zachery Foulk; step-grandchildren: Josh and Aaron Hanson, all of MA; and one brother, Willard of TN.

Warren worked many years in the oil fields of southern Texas before moving back to Wisconsin in 1989, where he worked for Conley Publishing.

Warren spent his retirement years traveling and attending car shows in his classic 1960 Chevy Apache Truck. He will forever hold a place in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Foulk; a daughter, Tammy Foulk; an infant son, Timothy Foulk; brothers, William, Walter, Jerry; and a sister, Mary Jane Bonilla.

Visitation for Warren will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Harmony Baptist Church, N8954 Cty Rd. W, Beaver Dam from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Peter Ostrander officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.