Warren Grady, Baraboo

BARABOO - He lived a remarkable life, quietly impacting and influencing the lives of many others during his more than 95 years. Warren A. Grady was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec 14. At the time of his death, Warren, and his wife, Phyllis, were residents of Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wis., though they also spent 17 years seasonally in Green Valley, Ariz., and for the past 50 years spent as much time as they could at their beloved cottage on Townline Lake in Three lakes, Wis.

Born March 3, 1924, Warren was the second of seven children born to Albert and Ethel (Blessing) Grady of Port Washington, Wis. He grew up in Port Washington and briefly in West Bend. He was an outstanding student-athlete, competing in both football and track in addition to being in the National Honor Society. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1942

Warren enlisted in the Navy on July 1, 1943. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant and served as an officer on the LSM 395 in the Pacific Fleet during WWII. He retired from the Navy on July 2, 1946. After military service, Warren committed himself to furthering his education, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. in 1947 and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1951.