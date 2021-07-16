 Skip to main content
Washburn, Gene L.
Washburn, Gene L.

BARABOO - Gene L. Washburn passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life was not possible at that time. His wife and daughters feel the time has come to give him the recognition he deserves for a life well lived. Please join them at the NORTH FREEDOM COMMUNITY CENTER on Saturday, July 31, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., to celebrate his life.

