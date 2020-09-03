Washburn, Gene L.

BARABOO - Gene L. Washburn, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at St. Clare Hospice House. Gene, son of Andrew and Esther (Burtch) Washburn was born June 13, 1931 in Delton. Gene attended the Baraboo School District He was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. On Sept. 6, 1952 he was united in marriage to Elaine Koepp at St. John's Lutheran Church. Over the years, Gene worked for many farmers when in school. He also worked for Greganoto, Sauk County Highway Dept. and the Olin Corp. Gene was an avid hunter, fisherman, enjoyed bowling, camping and puttering in his garage. He and Elaine loved to dance waltz's and polka's; their favorite song was Somewhere My Love. While working for the Sauk County Highway Dept. he met with John Kennedy to help get the Union in the department. His daughters will fondly remember how he loved to show them how to water ski and swim. Gene looked forward to trips to Colorado for elk hunting and to Port Washington for smelt and trout fishing. He was an active member in the Elk's Club, Village of North Freedom Fire Dept., North Freedom Rod and Gun Club, Conservation Club, Union Member Local 1324 as well as St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. After retirement he took many bus trips.