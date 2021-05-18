Waterland, Jean C.

BEAVER DAM - Jean C. Waterland, 92 years old, of Sunset Point Road in Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away on April 16, 2021. Jean was born in Indianola, Iowa, in 1929, and then moved with her parents and siblings (including her identical twin sister, Joan) to Reigate, England, where she spent her early childhood. The family then moved to Springfield, Pa., where she graduated from high school. Growing up, Jean spent several summers at camps, including serving as a farm aide picking green beans half days during World War II. While in high school and college she worked as a camp counselor in Pennsylvania, Maine, and Colorado.

Jean continued her education at Tufts University Bouvé-Boston School of Physical Education where she received her B.S. degree in physical education. With her bachelor's degree she joined the faculty at St. Nicholas School in Seattle, Wash. She went on to earn a master's degree in physical education at the University of Colorado and a doctorate degree in psychology from the University of Michigan. She joined the faculty of the University of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) as an assistant professor in the Physical Education and Psychology Departments.