Waterland, Jean C.

BEAVER DAM - Jean C. Waterland, 92 years old, of Sunset Point Road in Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away on April 16, 2021. Jean was born in Indianola, Iowa, in 1929, and then moved with her parents and siblings (including her identical twin sister, Joan) to Reigate, England, where she spent her early childhood. The family then moved to Springfield, Pa., where she graduated from high school. Growing up, Jean spent several summers at camps, including serving as a farm aide picking green beans half days during World War II. While in high school and college she worked as a camp counselor in Pennsylvania, Maine, and Colorado.
Jean continued her education at Tufts University Bouvé-Boston School of Physical Education where she received her B.S. degree in physical education. With her bachelor's degree she joined the faculty at St. Nicholas School in Seattle, Wash. She went on to earn a master's degree in physical education at the University of Colorado and a doctorate degree in psychology from the University of Michigan. She joined the faculty of the University of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) as an assistant professor in the Physical Education and Psychology Departments.
In 1971 Jean transitioned from academia to private practice and moved to Beaver Dam where she began her counseling career. Jean retired from private practice in 1988 and remained in Beaver Dam at her beautiful lake house. An avid golfer and longtime member of Hickory Hills Golf Club, Jean was also an integral part of the Beaver Dam community. She served on the board of directors for the Beaver Dam United Fund, as Blood Program Chairman for the Dodge County American Red Cross, board of directors for the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Women's Division, and a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee on Comprehensive City Planning. She also served with various Wisconsin state and Milwaukee programs.
Jean was preceded in death by her father and mother, Alfred F. and Katherine (Schimelfenig) Waterland; her twin sister, Joan C. Waterland; brother, Alfred F. Waterland; sister, Peggy Winegarden; and nephew, David Winegarden. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Steven Winegarden (Sunnyvale, Calif.), Bruce Winegarden (Sammamish, Wash.), Daniel Winegarden (Clear Lake, Iowa), Charles Winegarden (Fremont, Calif.), Tom Waterland (Milford, Del.), Ed Waterland (Marshalton, Del.), Kathy Bailey (Evans, Ga.), Nellie Forwood (Montchanin, Del.), Alfred (Jerry) Waterland (Chesterfield, Va.), William Waterland (Bear, Del.) and Rob Waterland (Houston, Texas); and 22 great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Tuesday, May 25 from 5 p.m.–6 p.m., where friends, relatives and the community are invited. Burial will be private at the I.O.O.F cemetery in Indianola, Iowa, where Jean will join her twin sister and numerous relatives.
