Waterworth, Dennis John

Dennis was born in Beaver Dam on Sept. 15, 1964, the son of Rodney and Kathleen "Kathy" (Schultz) Waterworth. Following his graduation from Randolph High School in 1983, Dennis helped farm with his parents. Over the years Dennis was employed with Hallman Paints in Madison, Randolph Do-It-Center, Busse SJI Corp. in Randolph, Robbins Manufacturing in Fall River, a short time with Supreme Fabrication of Beaver Dam and Karavan of Fox Lake. Dennis then went back to work for Busse SJI Corp. in Randolph until his illness prevented him from working. On Aug. 4, 2007, Dennis was united in marriage to Nicole Cook at the Randolph United Methodist Church. Dennis, along with Nicole, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, the cookouts with family and friends, pool parties in the backyard, and doing yardwork, and was a devoted NASCAR, Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan. Everyone will remember Dennis as a dedicated community member, as he served on the Randolph Fire Department for 15 years, reaching Lieutenant, and with the Fox Lake Fire Department for seven years. Dennis would drop everything to help many of his family and friends, who will now long for his assistance and guidance.