Waterworth, Ronald William

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RANDOLPH - Ronald William Waterworth, age 80, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ronald was born on the home farm in the Town of Courtland, Columbia County, on Feb. 29, 1940, a twin son to Merlin and Dorothea (Wrede) Waterworth. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1958, and married Joan Moser in October 1963. He worked at Jung Seed Co. for 30 years, and along with his brother owned and operated R & R Used Autos for 25 years. Ronald enjoyed Brewers baseball, cars and gambling. He loved Ford Thunderbirds, owning several of them over his life. And, he volunteered for several years at the Randolph Korn Karnival on Labor Day handling the sweet corn.

Ronald is deeply missed and survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan; three daughters, Tina (John) Wiersma of Sun Prairie, Debbie (special friend Phil) Lightner of Oshkosh, and Rhonda (Brad) Pomerville of Randolph; his son, Tim (Jill) of Oregon; and four grandchildren, Kailey Brown, Christopher and Samantha Lightner and Sarah Waterworth. He is further survived by three brothers, Howard (Pam) Waterworth of Seabrook, Md., Kenneth Waterworth of Randolph and Dwayne Waterworth of Beaver Dam; and his sister, Delores Friedrich of Randolph; one brother-in-law, James Moser of Merrill; numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and Jo Jo, his dog.