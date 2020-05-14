Waterworth, Ronald William

RANDOLPH - Ronald William Waterworth, age 80, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ronald was born on the home farm in the Town of Courtland, Columbia County, on Feb. 29, 1940, a twin son to Merlin and Dorothea (Wrede) Waterworth. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1958, and married Joan Moser in October 1963. He worked at Jung Seed Co. for 30 years, and along with his brother owned and operated R & R Used Autos for 25 years. Ronald enjoyed Brewers baseball, cars and gambling. He loved Ford Thunderbirds, owning several of them over his life. And, he volunteered for several years at the Randolph Korn Karnival on Labor Day handling the sweet corn.
Ronald is deeply missed and survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan; three daughters, Tina (John) Wiersma of Sun Prairie, Debbie (special friend Phil) Lightner of Oshkosh, and Rhonda (Brad) Pomerville of Randolph; his son, Tim (Jill) of Oregon; and four grandchildren, Kailey Brown, Christopher and Samantha Lightner and Sarah Waterworth. He is further survived by three brothers, Howard (Pam) Waterworth of Seabrook, Md., Kenneth Waterworth of Randolph and Dwayne Waterworth of Beaver Dam; and his sister, Delores Friedrich of Randolph; one brother-in-law, James Moser of Merrill; numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and Jo Jo, his dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his twin brother, Rodney, in May 2010.
A private family funeral service will take place at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A farewell sendoff will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, with family and friends to gather along downtown Highway 73, Randolph, as the Waterworth family processes to Courtland Cemetery for burial. The funeral will be available to view online on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for all of the wonderful care. And, a special thank you to Stefanie Moldenhauer and Patty DeVries for all your care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterworth family may be directed to Joan Waterworth, W710 Highway G, Randolph, WI 53956. Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
