Wavra, Ermina Jewel

RIO—Ermina Jewel Wavra, 95, of Rio, born April 18, 1925, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The only child of Oscar and Delia Skaret, she lived most of her life in Rio. After high school, she graduated from Madison Business College, then worked as a secretary near the State Capitol, walking or taking the bus to and from her apartment on East Johnson Street in Madison.
She met Vernon Wavra, the love of her life, on a blind date arranged by friends. They married soon after on Nov. 21, 1946, in the middle of a snowstorm. All who knew and loved her called her “Erm.” An ardent volunteer at the Rio schools, she was also active in the women’s circle and choir for nearly 50 years at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio. She also served as an officer in the Rio Legion ladies’ auxiliary and spent many hours volunteering at the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena.
A strong and compassionate woman who loved Minnie Mouse and butterflies, she lived most of her adult life with scoliosis, but it never stopped her from shopping for bargains, or collecting stuffed toys. She enjoyed a large collection of butterfly jewelry, clothing, and knick-knacks, as well as a butterfly-shaped garden created by her caregiver, Angie.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon; and their five children, Marlin (Gale) Wavra, Portage, Linda (John) Langsdorf, Sun Prairie, Nancy (Wavra) McCulley, Madison, Janice (Tim) Wavra Meixelsperger, Monona, and Larry (Angie Hebel) Wavra, Rio; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Scott Wavra.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at OHIO CEMETERY, Cemetery Road in Rio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio, or the Francis Cuff Rio American Legion Post #208. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
