Wavra, Ermina Jewel

RIO - Ermina Jewel Wavra, 95, of Rio, born April 18, 1925, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The only child of Oscar and Delia Skaret, she lived most of her life in Rio. After high school, she graduated from Madison Business College, then worked as a secretary near the State Capitol, walking or taking the bus to and from her apartment on East Johnson Street in Madison.

She met Vernon Wavra, the love of her life, on a blind date arranged by friends. They married soon after on Nov. 21, 1946, in the middle of a snowstorm. All who knew and loved her called her "Erm." An ardent volunteer at the Rio schools, she was also active in the women's circle and choir for nearly 50 years at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio. She also served as an officer in the Rio Legion ladies' auxiliary and spent many hours volunteering at the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena.

A strong and compassionate woman who loved Minnie Mouse and butterflies, she lived most of her adult life with scoliosis, but it never stopped her from shopping for bargains, or collecting stuffed toys. She enjoyed a large collection of butterfly jewelry, clothing, and knick-knacks, as well as a butterfly-shaped garden created by her caregiver, Angie.