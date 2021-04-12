Waydick, James N. "Jim"

Portage – James N. “Jim” Waydick, age 92, of Portage, passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Friday, April 9, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.
Jim was born on December 21, 1928, in Sauk Prairie, the son of John and Lola (Bartholomew) Waydick. He married Janice Nehrlich on September 21, 1979. He proudly served his country in the Marines during World War II. He had worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol for 21 years and then worked as a truck driver. Jim enjoyed riding his scooter with his dog, Chipper.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Waydick of Portage; children, Shari (Mark) Eggleson, Sue Andersen, Stephanie Waydick, Jeff (Colleen) Waydick, Stacey (Doug) Fuller, Jim Waydick, Jr., Tammy Smith, Teresa (Veronica) Hopkins; sister-in-law, Grace Waydick; daughter-in-law, Sheila Waydick; his special friend, Chipper; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Waydick; grandsons, Jefrey John Waydick, Bradly Driver; two sisters and five brothers.
Memorial services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, Wisconsin, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., with the Rev. Douglas Clement officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home with a limit of 50 people attending at one time.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
