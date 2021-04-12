Waydick, James N. "Jim"

Portage – James N. “Jim” Waydick, age 92, of Portage, passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Friday, April 9, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.

Jim was born on December 21, 1928, in Sauk Prairie, the son of John and Lola (Bartholomew) Waydick. He married Janice Nehrlich on September 21, 1979. He proudly served his country in the Marines during World War II. He had worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol for 21 years and then worked as a truck driver. Jim enjoyed riding his scooter with his dog, Chipper.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Waydick of Portage; children, Shari (Mark) Eggleson, Sue Andersen, Stephanie Waydick, Jeff (Colleen) Waydick, Stacey (Doug) Fuller, Jim Waydick, Jr., Tammy Smith, Teresa (Veronica) Hopkins; sister-in-law, Grace Waydick; daughter-in-law, Sheila Waydick; his special friend, Chipper; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Waydick; grandsons, Jefrey John Waydick, Bradly Driver; two sisters and five brothers.