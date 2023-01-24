BEAVER DAM—Wayne “Boots” Jones, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2023.

Boots was a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

He worked at the Clark Station for over 25 years, and then at Beaver Dam Fuel and Service Center until he retired in 2019. He also worked at his family’s tavern in downtown Beaver Dam. Boots liked delivering fuel, oil, doing mechanical work, and interacting with people across the community.

He enjoyed golfing and was a member at the Sunset Hills Golf Course where he and his lifelong friends shared many “ups and downs” both on and off the course. He also played in the annual Charlie Brown’s Golf Tournament for many years.

Boots was always a very friendly, caring, and honest man who loved music, dancing, and working with his hands. He will truly be missed by everyone who’s lives he touched.

Boots was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Edna; three brothers: Butch, Warren, and Peewee; and niece, Kathy. He is survived by his loving partner, Flora and her family; nieces: Patty (Duane) and Janey; nephews: Bruce and Gary; and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life for Boots will be held at a later date.

