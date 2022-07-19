Feb. 3, 1957—July 16, 2022

WAUPUN—Wayne Brown Jr., 65, of Waupun, passed away July 16, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Wayne was born February 3, 1957, the son of Wayne Sr. and Joyce (Funk) Brown. On September 5, 1981 he married Darlene Hull. Wayne was employed at Sensient Technologies for the last 33 years. He loved camping, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Jackson would always ask, “Grandma, who’s your favorite? Grandpa is my favorite.” Grandma would reply with “Yes Jackson. Grandpa was my favorite too.”

Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Darlene; daughter, Andrea (Jesse) Phillips; grandchildren: Aubrey and Jackson Phillips; mother, Joyce Brown; mother-in-law, Marlene Hull; brothers: Sam (Nancy) Brown and Jim (Tina) Brown; sister, Suesan (Doug) Henning; in-laws: Diane (Terry) Landwehr, Tim (Linda) Hull, and Dave (Lindy) Hull; and a large family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Brown Sr.; father-in-law, Gordon Hull; brother-in-law, Mark Hull; brother-in-law, Ellsworth (Bub) Dolloff; nephew, Jacob Moede; and great-nephews: Caven Donovan, and Mark and Sam Hull.

Funeral services for Wayne Brown Jr. will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.