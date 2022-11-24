July 21, 19489—Nov. 5, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Wayne Edward Nemitz, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Graveside services were 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Davis Corners Cemetery, Town of Jackson, Adams County, WI.

Wayne was born July 21, 1948, in Portage, WI to Edward George and Viola Lorana (Bonnett) Nemitz. He attended Davis Corners Grade School, graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School, and received a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Madison Business College.

Wayne married Ruth Riley on December 27, 1975 at Davis Corners Methodist Church.

In his younger years he helped his dad haul milk before owning and operating Quick Service Laundry. He then managed A-1 Linen for 10 1/2 years before retiring.

Wayne enjoyed watching sports on TV and was an avid Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers fan. He was active with his sons’ sports teams and was assistant coach for boys club basketball. He sponsored teams for AAU basketball and the Badger State Games.

When Wayne found some downtime, his favorite pastime was going out to eat. Throughout the years, Wayne was an involved and active participant of the community and was a member of the Wisconsin Dells Kiwanis, Dells bowling and snowmobiling clubs.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Viola Nemitz and infant sister Mary Jane Nemitz.

Wayne is survived in life by his wife, Ruth (Riley) Nemitz; children: Abraham (Sarah) Nemitz, Heather Nemitz, Zach (Shawn) Nemitz; adorable grandchildren: Riley, Jonah, Audrey, Hart, Calla, and Bruin; and sister, Sandra (Charles) Zinos.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home of Adams-Friendship, WI is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.