May 29, 1930—Nov. 23, 2022

BARABOO—Wayne Francois passed away November 23, 2022 at the age of 92 after a long, well lived life. He was born to Charles and Florence (Williams) Francois on May 29, 1930 in the Township of Bear Creek.

Being a child of the Depression and World War II rationing, he learned early to work hard. During high school he worked at neighboring farms. Upon graduation from Lime Ridge High School in 1948, he worked full time at a farm in the Baraboo area.

One Friday, when out with friends, they crashed a Baraboo High School dance. There, he and one of his friends dusted it up a bit to see which one would escort the young Joan Luetkens home. In the words of Joan, “Wayne won”. They dated and eventually married on July 5, 1952. A baby son was born in July 1953 and a daughter in June 1954.

To support a growing family, Wayne took a job at the Badger Ordnance Works, then onto Flambeau Plastics. During this period Wayne and Joan added two more baby girls in 1955 and 1956; and purchased a fixer-upper on a 20-acre farmette. He did the heating, plumbing, wiring and drywalling himself. After taking wiring courses, he took a job at Gisholt Machine Co. in Madison. Proving his skills, he worked there until 1971, when they closed the doors. His work history after that was quite varied, from truck driver, to paver, to self-employed, to mechanic, until he was able to apply all those varied skills to the Maintenance Department at Grede Foundry in Reedsburg. He, himself, would tell you he was a jack of all trades and master of nothing.

Upon retirement in 1985, Wayne and Joan took to the road. Over the next 20+ years, they visited all 50 states and 14 different countries. They were snow birds in the winters in their 5th-wheel trailer for many years, only calling home on the weekend to find out what was in the mail. The trip Wayne treasured the most was their summer long trip to Alaska in 1993.

One of Wayne’s other passions was his vegetable garden. He was always trying different vegetables to see what he could grow. The garden was always more bountiful than the two could use. If someone visited, they always left with an armload of produce.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Joan in 2020, his parents and his siblings: Elmer Francois, Shirley Leake, Jeanette Hankins, Juanita Doering, and Glen Francois.

He is survived by his children: Roger Francois, Karen Zimmerman, Yvonne (Raymond) Kot and Gail (Tom) Cox; and his brother Carl (Darlene) Francois.

Funeral Services for Wayne will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Walnut Hill Bible Church with Pastor Dan Gunderson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Butterfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, any memorials would be greatly received by the Baraboo Area Senior Center Organization (BASCO). Redlin-Ertz is assisting the family with arrangements