Wayne P. Breitbarth, age 83, Tomahawk / Columbus

Wayne P. Breitbarth age 83, passed away on Monday April 13, 2020. He was born one of seventeen children to Fred and Jean (Bettenhausen) Breitbarth on Sept. 9, 1936 in Blue Island, Ill. Wayne was married to Margaret "Marge" Neander on July 6, 1956 in Harvey, Ill. and together had two children. He was a meat cutter for several supermarkets and owned and operated Dee Foods & Locker in Reeseville from 1971 to 1981. Wayne and Marge spent their retirement years at their cottage in Tomahawk. Wayne was an avid golfer and was a Columbus Country Club member and past club champion. He league bowled, enjoyed fishing and was a Brewers, Packers and Bucks fan. He is survived by his wife Marge of Columbus; two children, Wayne (Brenda) Breitbarth of Milwaukee and Penny (Jeffrey) Leistico of Waterloo; granddaughters, Kala Leistico, Sarah (Trevor) Deppe, Erica Breitbarth, Jenna (Joe) Guidi, Deanna (Luke) Hammond; three great-grandchildren, Rhys Deppe, Lucy and Florence Guidi; many brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends.