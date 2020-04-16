Wayne P. Breitbarth, age 83, Tomahawk / Columbus

Wayne P. Breitbarth age 83, passed away on Monday April 13, 2020. He was born one of seventeen children to Fred and Jean (Bettenhausen) Breitbarth on Sept. 9, 1936 in Blue Island, Ill. Wayne was married to Margaret “Marge” Neander on July 6, 1956 in Harvey, Ill. and together had two children. He was a meat cutter for several supermarkets and owned and operated Dee Foods & Locker in Reeseville from 1971 to 1981. Wayne and Marge spent their retirement years at their cottage in Tomahawk. Wayne was an avid golfer and was a Columbus Country Club member and past club champion. He league bowled, enjoyed fishing and was a Brewers, Packers and Bucks fan. He is survived by his wife Marge of Columbus; two children, Wayne (Brenda) Breitbarth of Milwaukee and Penny (Jeffrey) Leistico of Waterloo; granddaughters, Kala Leistico, Sarah (Trevor) Deppe, Erica Breitbarth, Jenna (Joe) Guidi, Deanna (Luke) Hammond; three great-grandchildren, Rhys Deppe, Lucy and Florence Guidi; many brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. Memorials may be directed to Columbia Health Care Center, Wyocena or Prairie Ridge Foundation, Columbus. Online condolences and shared memories may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)