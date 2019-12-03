REEDSBRURG - Wayne P. Conlin, 61, of Reedsburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison.
Wayne was born March 3, 1958, in Reedsburg to the late James and Marguerite (O’Brien) Conlin. He graduated from Reedsburg High School and attended the Northwoods Institute. He was employed by Cellox and later owned and operated Conlin Creative Consulting.
In addition to his wife, Candi, of 34 years, he is survived by his daughter, Jaime Conlin of Madison; his brother, James (Michelle) Conlin of LaValle; his sister, Margie (Gerry) Marx of Vancouver, Wash.; his father-in-law, James Jackson; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Jeanne) Jackson and David Jackson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brien; mother-in-law, Marilyn; and nephew, Sam Marx.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Wayne Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 11:30 am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Reverend David Carrano, Pastor, will be the Celebrant. Visitation will also be on Saturday, at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials to Sacred Heart Endowment Fund or charity of your choice.
Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
