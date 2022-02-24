RIO—Wayne S. Holly, 70 of Rio, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his home following a long battle with multiple health issues. The youngest of five, Wayne and his twin sister Wilma were born December 22, 1951 to Levi and Virginia Holly in Columbus.

Wayne graduated from Rio High School in 1970. In 1977, he married his first wife Cindy Wylesky. They had one son Brad and Cindy preceded him in death after battling Multiple Sclerosis. Wayne was blessed to find love a second time marrying Marlene Murphy August 23, 2003. Wayne was a BAC Union Tile Setter for 30 plus years. His interests included family, friends, fishing, hunting, wood working, and making homemade wine.

Wayne is survived by his wife Marlene; son Brad; three sisters: Ruth, Ronda, and Wilma; step-sons: Jeff (Jodi) Murphy and Jason Murphy (Kristie Long); grandchildren: Ronin Holly, Logan (Hailey) Murphy, and Samantha (Jacob) Macknick; great-grandchildren: Alexis Murphy and Leon Macknick, and ex daughter-in-law Sarah Holly. He was preceded in death by parents, first wife Cindy; former father and mother-in-law Vincent and Gertrude Wylesky; father and mother-in-law Victor and Lavona Reigel and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Per Wayne’s request, he was an organ donor and no formal services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the family and friends who helped Wayne and a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at SSM Health and Agrace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice or the Rio Community Center. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.