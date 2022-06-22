Dec. 22, 1951—Feb. 20, 2022

RIO—Wayne S. Holly, 70 of Rio, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his home following a long battle with multiple health issues.

The youngest of five, Wayne and his twin sister Wilma were born December 22, 1951 to Levi and Virginia Holly in Columbus.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Otsego Town Hall.

The family would like to thank the family and friends who helped Wayne and a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at SSM Health and Agrace Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice or the Rio Community Center. Grasse Funeral Service served the family.