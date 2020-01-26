Wayne "Wayner" "Papa" Schaumberg, 96, Juneau

JUNEAU - Wayne “Wayner” “Papa” Schaumberg, age 70 of rural Juneau, passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Wayne was born on Nov. 7, 1949, in Hartford, Wis., the son of Clarence and Anita (Neitzel) Schaumberg. On March 10, 1970, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served 5 months and 21 days in Vietnam, where he was severely injured and earned a Purple Heart, National Defense and Vietnam Service medals, prior to his honorable discharge as an E-4 Specialist on Dec. 31, 1971. He was united in marriage to Mary Zirbel on Nov. 25, 1972, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, in Horicon. He enjoyed working for Chrysler Outboard, in Hartford, for many years, and later for Mercury Marine, in Fond du Lac.
Wayne was very selfless and treasured the time he spent supporting his children, while traveling throughout the United States, as they raced BMX bikes. He loved spending time on the lake, grilling out, boating, and fishing with the grandkids. A car enthusiast, Wayne always found the best treasures at auctions and enjoyed tinkering on motors in his garage and fixing up older Mustangs.
You have free articles remaining.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary of Juneau; children, Jenny (Josh) Beauprey of Horicon, Mandi (Shawn O’Donovan) Schaumberg of Waupun, Jace Schaumberg of Juneau, and Jesse Schaumberg of Juneau; grandchildren, Alexa, Andrea (Enoch), Miranda, Dustin, Rayanna, Nicolina, Abbey, and Anthony; mother, Anita Schaumberg of West Bend; siblings, Roy (Marsha) Schaumberg, Debbie (Randy) Clark, Keith (Barb) Schaumberg, and Laurie Parker; brothers-in-law, Al (Patty) Zirbel, Neil (Ellen) Zirbel, and Dean (Tracy) Zirbel; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; grandson, Aaron; mother- and father-in-law, Vilas and Andrea Zirbel; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Horicon American Legion Post, 735 S. Hubbard St., Horicon, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Union Grove, at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, in Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916
902-885-9999
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)