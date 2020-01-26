Wayne "Wayner" "Papa" Schaumberg, 96, Juneau

JUNEAU - Wayne “Wayner” “Papa” Schaumberg, age 70 of rural Juneau, passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Wayne was born on Nov. 7, 1949, in Hartford, Wis., the son of Clarence and Anita (Neitzel) Schaumberg. On March 10, 1970, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served 5 months and 21 days in Vietnam, where he was severely injured and earned a Purple Heart, National Defense and Vietnam Service medals, prior to his honorable discharge as an E-4 Specialist on Dec. 31, 1971. He was united in marriage to Mary Zirbel on Nov. 25, 1972, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, in Horicon. He enjoyed working for Chrysler Outboard, in Hartford, for many years, and later for Mercury Marine, in Fond du Lac.

Wayne was very selfless and treasured the time he spent supporting his children, while traveling throughout the United States, as they raced BMX bikes. He loved spending time on the lake, grilling out, boating, and fishing with the grandkids. A car enthusiast, Wayne always found the best treasures at auctions and enjoyed tinkering on motors in his garage and fixing up older Mustangs.

