Webb, Thomas "Tom"

Tom was a dedicated member of the Lake Delton community, having served as a trustee on the Lake Delton Village board and as a retired fireman for the Village of Lake Delton. He served on various boards with a local bank and insurance company and his church. In all those positions, Tom's motto was always to "do some good for some good people."

Tom never forgot "who took him to the dance," as he would often say. He remembered his humble beginnings and never thought himself better than anyone else. He was a kind and generous man, perceptive in his dealings with people. He was a man of his word and demonstrated integrity and honesty in his business. Tom loved to hunt and fish and cherished the trips he took with his sons and wife.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gail (nee Horras); sons, John (JoEllen) Webb and Jeff (Deborah) Webb; sisters, Marge (Jim) Blaha, Jacalyn (Douglas) Mathison, Beverly "Billie" (Ian) Buckeridge, and Brenda (Steve) Ramin; half-siblings, Janice Holmberg and John (Dawn) Webb; grandchildren, Sydney and Jacob Webb; and his chocolate lab, Stanley Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Paula (nee Jacobs).