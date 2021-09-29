Weber, Charles Ervin

JANESVILLE - Charles Ervin Weber, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born in Juneau County, Wis., on Feb. 23, 1931, the son of Ervin and Eleanor (Hahn) Weber. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Charles married Darlene Donahe in Richmond, Ind., on April 7, 1952, and she preceded him in death on March 11, 2010, after almost 58 years of marriage. He worked at General Motors as an electrician for more than 40 years, retiring in 1988.