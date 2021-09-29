 Skip to main content
Weber, Charles Ervin
Weber, Charles Ervin

JANESVILLE - Charles Ervin Weber, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born in Juneau County, Wis., on Feb. 23, 1931, the son of Ervin and Eleanor (Hahn) Weber. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Charles married Darlene Donahe in Richmond, Ind., on April 7, 1952, and she preceded him in death on March 11, 2010, after almost 58 years of marriage. He worked at General Motors as an electrician for more than 40 years, retiring in 1988.

Charles is survived by two sons, Stephen (Carol) Weber and Stuart (Sandra) Weber; daughter-in-law, Susan Weber; five grandchildren; two granddaughters-in-law; one grandson-in-law; six great-grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; multiple nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Stanley Weber; and a brother.

The family extends special thanks to the dedicated and caring staff of Rock Haven Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice Care.

Private family services were held, with SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

