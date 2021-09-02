Weber, Dorthy Mae

Dorthy was born in West Bend on March 2, 1934, the daughter of Arline (Benike) and Gerhard Rudolph. She attended and graduated from St. Stephen Lutheran School, Horicon High School, Class of 1951, Dodge County Teachers College and UW-Oshkosh. Dorthy married the love of her life, John Weber, on June 19, 1954, and spent many happy years together raising their son, Mike. She enthusiastically devoted her life to teaching little ones, and taught in Dodge County Rural Schools and then in Horicon Public Schools until her retirement in 1996.