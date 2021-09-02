Weber, Dorthy Mae

HORICON - Dorthy Mae (Rudolph) Weber passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Dorthy was born in West Bend on March 2, 1934, the daughter of Arline (Benike) and Gerhard Rudolph. She attended and graduated from St. Stephen Lutheran School, Horicon High School, Class of 1951, Dodge County Teachers College and UW-Oshkosh. Dorthy married the love of her life, John Weber, on June 19, 1954, and spent many happy years together raising their son, Mike. She enthusiastically devoted her life to teaching little ones, and taught in Dodge County Rural Schools and then in Horicon Public Schools until her retirement in 1996.
Dorthy is survived by her son, Michael (Barbara) Weber; granddaughter, Rebecca (Maciej) Weber-Ciupa; grandson, Ryan (Rakela) Weber; brother, Wayne "Hooks" (Shirley) Werner; sister-in-law, Debra Werner (Wes) Lindert; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; mother and stepfather, Arline and Ray Werner; beloved grandparents, Hank and Jennie Benike; brothers, David and Ray Werner; sisters-in-law, Nancy and May Werner; in-laws, Delia and William Weber, Elizabeth (Richard) Schwarze, and Margaret (Willard) Bartelt; brother- and sister-in-law, Martin and Delores Weber; and nieces, Wynn Irish, Wendy Werner Hubbard and Gail Weber.
Dorthy loved her students, and enjoyed cooking, baking, canning and freezing vegetables from husband John's garden. She liked to read, attend Bible classes, volunteer, travel, and attend theatre productions. Training her Golden Retriever dogs was her passion.
A private family funeral service will take place at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer presiding. The interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 505 North Palmatory, Horicon, WI 53032.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
