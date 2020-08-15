Wech, Jensine Victoria “Jenny”

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – Jensine Victoria “Jenny” Wech, age 73, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo after a battle with cancer.

Jenny was born on July 31, 1947 in Superior, Wis., the daughter of Marvin and Delores (Kostichka) Holdorf. She had worked in retail at Kmart and loved working at Walmart meeting so many nice people as a greeter. Jenny was married on Oct.18, 1966 to Richard Wech at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2003. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. Jenny loved flowers, gardening, and feeding her birds, especially the hummingbirds and bluebirds.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Wech, Baraboo, and his children, Elizabeth Wech and her son, Asher, who made Jenny's days so much brighter and Michael Wech; her son, Todd Wech, DePere, and his children, Zachary and Trevor Wech; her brother, Jim (Dawn) Holdorf, Green Bay; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Phil and Carol Wech of Algoma, nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends, Lynne, Mary, Pearl, Bonnie, Paul, Mari, Josh, Ryan, Pam, Fr. Gary, Nancy, Marilyn and Pat. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard, mother-in-law, Mabel Wech, sister- and brother-in-law, Joan and Don Dlugopolski, and brother-in-law, Larry Wech, and her beloved cats.