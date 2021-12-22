Wedekind, AnnaBelle

BARABOO—AnnaBelle Wedekind, age 83, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo with her family by her side.

No services are planned at this time.

AnnaBelle was born Sept. 8, 1938, in New Ulm, Minn., the daughter of Harold and Catherine (Johnson) Hames. In December of 1956, she married Henry “Heinie” Wedekind in Wisconsin Dells. She loved her pets, enjoyed softball and bowling, tending to her flower beds and reading. She had worked for many years in the Wisconsin Dells area at the Mayflower Motel.

AnnaBelle is survived by her daughters, Debi and Barbi (Todd) Kellner and adopted daughter, Jan McClure; loving sisters, Sharon, Kathy and Mary Kay; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; son, Lowell; and her loving dog, Sweetie.

Cards can be sent to the Wedekind Family at 209 Hitchcock St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884

(608) 253-7884