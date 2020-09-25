Wedekind, Lowell

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the WALNUT HILL BIBLE CHURCH in Baraboo with Pastor Dave Hutchins and Pastor Dan Gunderson. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. (to be determined).

Lowell is survived by his mother, Annebelle; and his sisters, Debra Wedekind and Barbara Wedekind, all of Baraboo; his adopted sister, Jan; some of his very special friends, Gary and Cheryl Shepard, Mark Bump, Donna Beardsley, Aunt Kathy, Josh Opperman, who he worked on lawnmowers and tractors with, Richard Voights, who he was very close to, and his very many friends from the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club. He is further survived by all the neighbors on Side Road and Twin Oaks Road, who he visited with daily, as well as the members of his church, who called every day to see how he was doing. He was preceded in death by his father.