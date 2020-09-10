Wedel, Robert P. "Col Bob"

COLUMBUS - Robert P. "Col Bob" Wedel, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 8, 1943, the eldest of Paul and Magdalena (Hauser) Wedel in Columbus. Bob graduated in 1960 from Columbus High School, and served in the National Guard until 1969. He was married to Kathy Pritchard on Nov. 14, 1964, and they welcomed their daughters, Patti and Nichole. They continued to work side by side in all of their many adventures.

In 1974, he graduated from Reisch Worldwide Auction College and found his true passion in auctioneering. His legacy, Bob's Auction Service, began as a small, family run business, holding their first consignment sale downtown Columbus in 1976. In addition to his beloved consignment sales, he had worked at Midwest Livestock Producers in Lomira, several car auctions, and held many household, farm, business and estate auctions over the years. He loved reminiscing about past auctions, always pointing out where there had been one. His children were part of the business since they were old enough to walk and have taken on more and more responsibilities over the years. Bob had worked to provide mentorship and direction to ensure his legacy could continue. One of Bob's favorite sayings was “If you do something you love, you never work a day in your life.” Bob truly lived his life and loved every minute of it.