Wegner, Gerald David

WESTFIELD—Gerald “Jerry” David Wegner, 84, of Westfield was called to his Heavenly Home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

Jerry was born on the family farm located in the Town of Harris on March 11, 1937 to George and Ella (Briese) Wegner. He married the love of his life, Donna Jean Reusch in 1957 and together raised four children, Dale, Linda, Brian and Kevin.

Jerry attended the Haney School near Harrisville and graduated from Westfield High School in 1955. He served as a Radar Weather Specialist for six years in the United States Army. After service, he worked in water resources research for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for nearly 40 years. Jerry served on the Westfield Village Board and the Marquette County Board, was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church of Harrisville serving on Church Council for many years, and was an active member of the Village of Westfield Volunteer Fire Department for 49 years, helping coordinate the Annual Chicken Barbeque for many years.