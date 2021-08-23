Wegner, Gerald David

WESTFIELD—Gerald “Jerry” David Wegner, 84, of Westfield was called to his Heavenly Home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Jerry was born on the family farm located in the Town of Harris on March 11, 1937 to George and Ella (Briese) Wegner. He married the love of his life, Donna Jean Reusch in 1957 and together raised four children, Dale, Linda, Brian and Kevin.
Jerry attended the Haney School near Harrisville and graduated from Westfield High School in 1955. He served as a Radar Weather Specialist for six years in the United States Army. After service, he worked in water resources research for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for nearly 40 years. Jerry served on the Westfield Village Board and the Marquette County Board, was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church of Harrisville serving on Church Council for many years, and was an active member of the Village of Westfield Volunteer Fire Department for 49 years, helping coordinate the Annual Chicken Barbeque for many years.
Throughout his life, Jerry was always busy with projects, hobbies and other interests. He spent countless hours in his woodworking shop creating birdhouses, furniture and special pieces treasured by his family. He was a steam and gas engine enthusiast and had a knack for restoring old engines and tractors, particularly his ‘51 JI Case which he enjoyed driving in parades and showing at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Show. He enjoyed collecting coins and bottle caps, assembling puzzles and “putzing” in the woods on the land where he grew up as a child.
Jerry and Donna enjoyed traveling and camping. They visited all 50 states, Central Europe and took several cruises. Winters were spent at their home in Ruskin, Fla.
Most of all Jerry loved spending time with family.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Dale (Gail) Wegner, Linda (Eric) Sorge, Brian (Mary Vertacic) Wegner, Kevin (Traci Isberner) Wegner; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Bruchs Wegner; grandchildren, Myles (Ashley) Wegner, Jay Wegner; step-grandchildren, Hillary Sorge, Erin (Andy) Verhasselt, and Evan Sorge; great-grandchildren, Easton, Bruchs and Connor Wegner. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Bernice Wegner; brothers-in-law, Gerald “Bud” Reusch, Roger (Trudy) Reusch, nephews, nieces and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ella Wegner; brothers, Byron and Donald Wegner; brother-in-law, Duayne Reusch; daughter-in-law, Laura Wegner; and grandson, Brendan Wegner.
A memorial service for Jerry will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Harrisville with the Rev. Blaine Niskanen officiating. Inurnment and full military honors will be held at Harrisville Cemetery following the church service. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at STEINHAUS-HOLLY FUNERAL HOME in Westfield and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department or St. John’s Lutheran Church of Harrisville.
Jerry’s family would like to thank “the angels” at Heartland Hospice Care for assisting Jerry in his journey home.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)