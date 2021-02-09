 Skip to main content
Wegner, Mary
WAUPUN—Mary Margaret Wegner, age 72, of Waupun, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, Wis.

A celebration of life will be held for Mary at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at THE RIVER CHURCH, 200 Fox Lake Road, Waupun, with Wayne and Lisa Morrison officiating.

In memory of Mary, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to The River Church, 200 Fox Lake Road, Waupun, WI 53963.

