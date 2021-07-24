Wehler, Robin Lloyd "Rob"

BARABOO - Robin Lloyd "Rob" Wehler, 73, of Baraboo, died Thursday, July 22, 2021.
He was born March 6, 1948, to John and Gertrude (Loy) Wehler in Baraboo.
Rob graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1967. During his high school years, he showed great promise as a wrestler and basketball player, but the seven-mile walk home after practice proved to be too much for him. To keep the family farm successful, he sacrificed his dreams, as he was needed to milk the cows and do other chores.
On Aug. 19, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Sally Youngen, at Holy Angels Church in Aurora, Ill. Rob was a self-starter and very ambitious. When he was 24, Rob and Sally started their own business, R&S Carpet and Flooring, in Black Earth and Mazomanie, which they operated for many years. Later in life, he and Sally embarked into the world of commercial and residential construction. Rob proved to be a successful businessman and general contractor. He was an incredibly hard worker and always provided the best he could for his family.
Rob was an expert angler and enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada and his favorite locations in Wisconsin. He passed this passion on to his sons, Kelly and Randy, and grandson, Trevor. Rob also made sure his mother was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of going to Canada to fish, a trip she made on multiple occasions. With Rob's help and support, she experienced the joy of catching Canadian walleye. Rob was the best fish chef ever and never once disappointed with many a shore lunch in Canada and dinners at home. He enjoyed fly fishing on Black Earth Stream and endless days on Lake Wisconsin. Rob's love of the outdoors also included duck hunting on Lake Wisconsin, camping, and hunting whitetail deer.
Being outdoors brought Rob great joy. He was especially fond of taking his beloved dog, Morgan, on fishing trips and for long strolls along the Baraboo River Walk. He was a huge Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed attending Badgers men's basketball home games. He also enjoyed bike rides and cross-country skiing with his wife.
Rob is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Sally; sons, Kelly (Dianne) Wehler of Black Earth and Randy Wehler of Baraboo; grandsons, Trevor Wehler, son of Randy, and Jacob Wehler, son of Kelly; siblings, Jack Wehler, Mike (Judy) Wehler, Peg (John) Hoskins, Barb (Michael) Zitnick, Linda Moller, and Mary (Dave) Williams; and many nieces and nephews. He was especially fond of nephew, Todd (Renee) Wehler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father- and mother-in-law, Carl and Tess Youngen.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah (www.chasingdaylight.org) or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Baraboo. Thank you to BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb, Meadow Ridge in Baraboo, and Agrace Hospice for their great care of Rob during his final days. Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo assisted the family in planning the services.
Rob spent his lifetime taking care of his family, and he will be missed very much by all who knew him.
