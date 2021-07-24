Wehler, Robin Lloyd "Rob"

BARABOO - Robin Lloyd "Rob" Wehler, 73, of Baraboo, died Thursday, July 22, 2021.

He was born March 6, 1948, to John and Gertrude (Loy) Wehler in Baraboo.

Rob graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1967. During his high school years, he showed great promise as a wrestler and basketball player, but the seven-mile walk home after practice proved to be too much for him. To keep the family farm successful, he sacrificed his dreams, as he was needed to milk the cows and do other chores.

On Aug. 19, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Sally Youngen, at Holy Angels Church in Aurora, Ill. Rob was a self-starter and very ambitious. When he was 24, Rob and Sally started their own business, R&S Carpet and Flooring, in Black Earth and Mazomanie, which they operated for many years. Later in life, he and Sally embarked into the world of commercial and residential construction. Rob proved to be a successful businessman and general contractor. He was an incredibly hard worker and always provided the best he could for his family.