Wehman, Fred R.

NEW LISBON - Fred R. Wehman, age 84, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2021, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wis. He was born Dec. 13, 1936, to Fred C. Wehman and Esther (Wood) Wehman. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1955. Fred was united in marriage to Shirley Kuehl on July 11, 1959, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tomah, Wis.
Fred lived his whole life in New Lisbon. He drove semi-trucks for over 50 years for Glendenning, Leer, Century Mercury, Tomah Transit, and others. He received many million-mile safety awards and retired from teamsters Local 710.
In his younger years he was a hunter and trapper. He built his own wood-strip canoes for trapping and family fishing trips. In later years he logged and sawed the lumber used to build the family home. He had a small farm where he raised beef cows, chickens and pigs. Many of those animals were butchered for friends and family.
Fred enjoyed organizing and participating in the log sawing contests at Wa Du Shuda days and Hustler Fest for many years.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley (Kuehl) Wehman of Tomah, Wis.; his children, Fred M. and Todd of New Lisbon, Lisa (Kevin) Klinker of Mauston and Chad (Miriaha) Wehman of Elroy; sisters, Bev Knothe of Florida and Paula (lrv) Tessmer of New Lisbon- Florida; sister-in-law, Penny Wehman of New Lisbon; grandchildren, Trisha, Jessica (Jared) Johnson, Destiny, Kayla Klinker, Ethan (Danille) Klinker, Trevor, and Travis; and great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred C. and Esther Wehman; brother, Jim Wehman; and granddaughter, Jennifer Wehman.
The family would like to thank the Tomah Serenity House for all of their wonderful care and support. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 618 W. River St., New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends were invited to a visitation on Tuesday at Bethany Lutheran Church from 9:30 a.m. until the times of service. The Rev. Wendy Ruetten presided. Burial was in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
