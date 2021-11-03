Wehman, Fred R.

NEW LISBON - Fred R. Wehman, age 84, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2021, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wis. He was born Dec. 13, 1936, to Fred C. Wehman and Esther (Wood) Wehman. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1955. Fred was united in marriage to Shirley Kuehl on July 11, 1959, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tomah, Wis.

Fred lived his whole life in New Lisbon. He drove semi-trucks for over 50 years for Glendenning, Leer, Century Mercury, Tomah Transit, and others. He received many million-mile safety awards and retired from teamsters Local 710.

In his younger years he was a hunter and trapper. He built his own wood-strip canoes for trapping and family fishing trips. In later years he logged and sawed the lumber used to build the family home. He had a small farm where he raised beef cows, chickens and pigs. Many of those animals were butchered for friends and family.

Fred enjoyed organizing and participating in the log sawing contests at Wa Du Shuda days and Hustler Fest for many years.