Weiglein, Richard A.

BROWNSVILLE/LEROY - Richard A. Weiglein, 86, of Brownsville and formerly of LeRoy, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.

A visitation for Richard will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH in LeRoy, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m., with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy.

Richard was born the son of Arthur and Lucy (Feucht) Weiglein on Jan. 28, 1935, in LeRoy, Wis. On July 1, 1961, he was united in marriage with Janet M. Feucht.

Richard was employed at Michels Corp for many years. He was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. He was also a member of the Brownsville Lions Club and the Michels Retirees. Rich enjoyed driving his Harley, deer hunting, hobby farming, mowing lawn, and spending time with Janet, their children and grandchildren and families.