Weinberger, Elvara "Jo"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEROY - Elvara "Jo" Weinberger, 91, of LeRoy, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Hope Nursing Home in Lomira.

Visitation for Jo will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at ST. ANDREW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in LeRoy. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 12 p.m. (noon) with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Burial will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy. The family encourages all guests to please wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Elvara was born July 12, 1929, in the town of Herman, to Nick and Agatha (Schoebel) Schaefer. She graduated from Theresa Grade School in Theresa and Mayville High School in 1947. On June 14, 1952, Jo married Norbert Weinberger at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa. She was employed as a secretary at the former Emmer and Zepp Grocery in Hartford. Later she was employed by the U.S. Government Selective Service Board as the clerk of the draft board. She was an active partner with her husband Norbert in LeRoy Meats and Sausage Company.

Elvara was an active member of St. Andrew's Parish in LeRoy, as a member of Christian Mothers, a sharer of the Eucharist, and a tabulator of the weekly collections.