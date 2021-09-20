Weinberger, Roger

Roger was born on April 14, 1954, in Columbus, Wis., a son of John and Clara (Boomsma) Weinberger Sr. On Oct. 6, 1978, he was united in marriage to Kristel DeVries in East Friesland. Roger was a correctional officer, insurance agent and later worked for Steven Katsma plastering (the 3A Team). He instructed hunter’s safety in Randolph for over 35 years. Roger was always willing to help others doing handy work and was known as “Rent a Roger.” He enjoyed visiting with anyone, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and kayaking in his free time. Roger loved to spend time with his family and treasured his children and grandchildren. He was a charter member of Living Hope Community Church where he served as an elder and a deacon.