Weiner, Roger R.

COLUMBUS - Roger R. Weiner, age 89, a lifelong Columbus resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, following a brief illness.

Roger was born to Raymond and Emma (Sime) Weiner in Columbus on April 3, 1931. Roger married Lucy Schmitt of Sun Prairie on Oct. 22, 1955. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was privileged to travel on a Badger Honor Flight in September of 2016.

Roger farmed in the area for many years. He retired from American Packaging Corporation.

Roger was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church for over 60 years.

Roger loved all Wisconsin sports teams and the Chicago Cubs. He loved playing cards and gardening. He most loved spending time with family and friends.

He dearly loved his wife, Lucy, and they recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Together they raised five children: Debbie Weiner of Pewaukee, Diane (Dan) Hayden of Delafield, Lisa of Salem, Laurie (Gary) Laubenheimer of Colgate and Dennis (Diane) Weiner of Randolph. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Chris Hayden, David Hayden, Eric Laubenheimer, Adam (Alexus Madge) Laubenheimer, Austin Weiner and Blake Weiner; and one great-granddaughter, Willa Laubenheimer.