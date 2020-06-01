Weir, Thomas L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LYNDON STATION - Thomas L. Weir, age 74, of rural Lyndon Station, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services. He was born on Feb. 24, 1946 in Sauk County, the son of Irvin and Clara (Foss) Weir. Tom was a graduate of Webb High School in Reedsburg and U.W. - Platteville. He was a teacher at Loganville Elementary School for a few years. Tom then returned home to operate the family farm. He enjoyed going to auctions and junking in his spare time.

Survivors include two sisters: Bernice Richert and Dorothy Decot, both of Reedsburg; special nephew: Richard Richert; other nieces and nephews; relatives and friends in addition to his cat: Whitey. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Eleanor White; and two brothers: William and Oliver.

Because of the current conditions, a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sauk County Humane Society would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.