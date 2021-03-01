Weisensel, Joseph Allen "Al"

He grew up on a farm outside of Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1970 and was united in marriage to the love of his life, Peggy Hendrickson, on Feb. 13, 1971. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years. He worked at the Oscar Mayer/Kraft plant in Madison for 30 years until retirement. Joe had a passion for farming and also enjoyed spending time with his family, sturgeon spearing, hunting and fishing and was well known for his delectable turtle soup.