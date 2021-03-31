Weisensel, Mary Lou

COLUMBUS–Mary Lou Weisensel, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1934, in Beaver Dam, to Clifford and Mary (Vanhurden) McClurg. Shortly after graduating from Beaver Dam High School, she was married to David Weisensel, enjoying 63 years together. She worked as a secretaryedical transcriptionist throughout Dodge County. Mary Lou and David raised their children, Lisa and Scott, in Beaver Dam before moving to rural Columbus. As a family, they enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, hunting, and fishing with their dogs. In later years they loved gardening, especially landscaping with flowers. They also did woodworking and crafting, not only enjoying the creativity, but the social network they developed with their customers and close friends. Mary Lou was an avid bird watcher, looking forward to the return of the orioles and hummingbirds each spring. Her favorite thing was sunshine, and she lived for summers.