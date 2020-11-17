Weishoff, Suzanne H.

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. - Suzanne H. Weishoff (Karpowicz), 76, being a devout Catholic, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, after a 10-month battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer at her home in Littlefield (Scenic), Ariz. Her wish was to die at home, and her wish was granted as she passed away with her husband of 57 years by her side holding her hand as she took her last breath.

She was previously a resident of Beaver Dam and a member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on June 28, 1943, to Stanley and Josephine (Zak) Karpowicz. After her parents divorced she ended up with her mother in Beaver Dam, where she met and married her husband, Lawrence W. Weishoff, from Columbus, on Aug. 25, 1962, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. They lived in Beaver Dam until January 1966 when the U.S. Army called Lawrence to service. She moved to McHenry, Ill., where her family had relocated to. Then in November 1966 she went to Germany to be with her husband.

In June 1968 they returned to the United States and lived in Spring Lake, N.C., near Fort Bragg, for Lawrence to finish his tour of duty. After his discharge on Jan. 31, 1969, they returned to Illinois; then, in October 1974, the west called her and off they went to Colorado. Then she just followed her husband wherever his career took them. In September 1977 she was off to North Dakota for nine years, then in October 1986 off she went to New Mexico until June 1989, and then back up north to Montana, where they stayed until they retired in January 2002. They sold their house and hit the road with their 5th wheel to see the United States. In late 2004 they ended up in South Dakota. Then in late 2008 or early 2009 Suzanne told Lawrence she wanted out of the snow, ice and cold. So, Lawrence told her he had moved her all around the country wrecking her career so the last move was her choice, ending up in Littlefield (Scenic), Ariz., part-time in 2010 and full-time in 2013.