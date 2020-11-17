Weishoff Suzanne H.

ARIZONA- Suzanne H. Weishoff (Karpowicz), 76, being a devout Catholic, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 after a 10 month battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer at her home in Littlefield (Scenic), Ariz. Her wish was to die at home and her wish was granted as she passed away with her husband of 57 years by her side holding her hand as she took her last breath. She was previously a resident of Beaver Dam and a member of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 28, 1943, to Stanley and Josephine (Zak) Karpowicz. After her parents divorced she ended up with her mother in Beaver Dam where she met and married her husband, Lawrence W. Weishoff from Columbus, on August 25, 1962, at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church. They lived in Beaver Dam until Jan. 1966 when the Army called Lawrence to service. She moved to McHenry, Ill, where her family had relocated to. Then in Nov. 1966 she went to Germany to be with her husband. In June 1968, they returned to the United States and lived in Spring Lake, N.C, near Ft Bragg for Lawrence to finish his tour of duty. After his discharge on Jan. 31, 1969, they returned to Ill. then in Oct. 1974, the West called her and off they went to Colo. Then she just followed her husband where ever his career took them. In Sep. 1977 she was off to N.D for none years, then in Oct. 1986 off she went to N.M until June 1989. Then back up North to Mont. where they stayed until they retired, in Jan. 2002. They sold their house and hit the road with their 5th wheel to see the United States. In late 2004 they ended up in South . Then in late 2008 or early 2009 Suzanne told Lawrence she wanted out of the snow, ice and cold. So, Lawrence told her he had moved her all around the Country wrecking her career so the last move was her choice ending up in Littlefield (Scenic), Ariz., part time in 2010 and full time in 2013. Suzanne is survived by her husband, (Lawrence), a sister, Gail Meyer (Bill) in Asheboro, N.C, a brother, Robert Moorman (Janet) in Las Vegas, Nevada and nieces/nephews, in Ill, Nevada, N.Y, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyo. She also has/had two brothers in Texas. An older brother David Karpowicz, status unknown, and a younger brother Rodger Karpowicz, who passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, 6 days after Suzanne passed away. She was preceded in death by her parents and two younger sisters, Josephine Thompson (Bill), Kingston, Ill. and Ann Kraft (David), Bozeman, Mont. Suzanne and Lawrence have been preapproved by the VA, for interment in National Cemeteries. So, Lawrence plans on burying Suzanne at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D, on June 28, 2021 which would have been her 78th birthday. This will be their final resting place, together for eternity with God.