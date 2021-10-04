Weiss, Gerald A.

MAYVILLE—Gerald A. Weiss, age 87, of Mayville passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Gerald was born the son of Albert and Leona (Villwock) Weiss on Oct. 5, 1933. He was graduate of Mayville High School. He was married to Shirley Wiersma and had two sons and then later to Elizabeth Strupp. Gerald had worked as a dairy farmer and then retired from Metalcraft of Mayville. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Browns Corner. In his spare time Gerald enjoyed playing cards and wood working. He also loved being in the outdoors and liked bird watching, hunting, and gardening. He loved his family and spending time with them especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gerald is survived by his sons, Gordon (CeCe Eggers) Weiss of Mayville and Gary (Janet Fata) Weiss of Neosho. His grandchildren, Ashley (Devin) Wirtz of Wausau, Jared (Brenda) Weiss of Denver, Colo., Jenny (Joe Keller) Weiss of Oshkosh, Michael Eggers of Beaver Dam, Melanie (T.J.) Cornell of Oakfield, and Savannah Eggers of Oakfield. His great grandchildren, Tenley Wirtz, Kiptyn Wirtz, Allie Keller, and Mace Eggers. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and brother, Earl Weiss; and sister, Phyllis Bogenschneider.